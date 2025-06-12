The rebirth of one of India’s largest private shipyards reflects the importance the country is placing on becoming a leading maritime nation.

That is the message from Swan Defence and Heavy Industries chief executive Admiral VK Saxena, who has set his sights on winning the first commercial newbuilding orders in eight years for his revived Gujarat yard.

He said the newbuilding market is “challenging” but “encouraging”, as he cited recent Indian government policy to support commercial shipbuilding, including the launch of its maritime development fund in February.