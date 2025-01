The blacklisting of the world’s largest yard group, China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC), and some of its rivals has surprised the shipbuilding community and raised concerns that it could raise costs for US shipping.

CSSC, China Shipbuilding Trading Co (CSTC) and Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard were singled out by the US Department of Defense for alleged links to the Chinese military, along with giant Chinese shipowner Cosco.