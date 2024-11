Shipbuilding is enjoying a wild ride, with crammed orderbooks, scarce slots, sky-high prices and compelling drivers for further growth.

Clarksons Research figures tell it all. For the first three quarters of 2024, the brokerage recorded orders of just under 50m cgt, or 94m gt, worth around $155bn in total.

In the first nine months, the research team logged orders for 1,750 vessels of more than 1,000 gt, compared with 118 orders in 2016 at the bottom of the last shipbuilding cycle.