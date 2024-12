German politicians are hoping to find new owners for German shipyards Flensburger Schiffbau Gesellschaft (FSG) and Nobiskrug following their filing for receivership on Thursday.

District courts have now ordered administrators to step in ahead of an insolvency process in February, the second in four years, NRD reported.

Owner Lars Windhorst said he continues to believe in the future of the shipyards after buying them out of insolvency in 2020.