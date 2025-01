Jeppe Jensen-led Celsius Tankers has ordered a single LNG carrier newbuilding priced at KRW 379.6bn ($261.5m) at South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries.

On 17 January, the South Korean shipbuilder disclosed that a company from the Oceania region had ordered the 180,000-cbm vessel.

It did not reveal the name of the buyer, which is scheduled to take delivery of the vessel by June 2027, but shipbuilding sources identified it as Celsius Tankers.