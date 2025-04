China Merchants Industry (CMI) is expanding its shipbuilding capacity by taking over compatriot Qingdao Yangfan Shipbuilding.

Multiple shipbuilding players said CMI has been looking to acquire state-owned Qingdao Yangfan since early this year, and the Shandong-based shipyard will officially move under the new owner in May.

The acquisition price of Qingdao Yangfan has not yet emerged.