Dry bulk shipowner Mark Young of Cetus Maritime believes China’s shipbuilding industry will continue to thrive despite the US’s threat of taxing Chinese-built ships amidst plans to revive the US shipbuilding industry.

Young, at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum held in Shanghai on Thursday, said a "US friendly market or US unfriendly market will not kill China’s shipbuilding industry.”

“Japan and South Korea’s shipbuilding industry may benefit in the short term, but they will not be a threat to China.