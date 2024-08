Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is the latest shipyard in China to expand its shipbuilding capacity riding on the shipbuilding boom.

The state-owned shipbuilder said it has bought the collapsed Jiangsu Hongqiang Ship Heavy Industry for CNY440m ($62m) through an auction sale.

Nantong Xiangyu estimates that having a second shipyard will increase its production capacity by 60%.