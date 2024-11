Chinese and Polish state-owned shipping venture Chipolbrok has added to its orderbook as it enters bulk tramp shipping.

The company told TradeWinds it had contracted two more vessels in the 61,250-dwt multipurpose/heavylift Tai Xing class.

Chipolbrok has returned to Chengxi Shipyard, which delivered the previous six ships in the series in 2021 and 2022.