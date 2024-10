Shipowners have spent $155bn on new vessels in 2024, already making it the fourth-strongest year on record, according to Clarksons Research.

That is more than double the 10-year run-rate, it noted, and already the highest total since 2008.

Tonnage contracted hit 93.6m gt at the end of September, beating the whole of 2022 and 2023, when the total was 87m gt in each year.