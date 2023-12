Cosco Shipping Line has inked a deal with Man Energy Solutions (MAN ES) to convert a series of box ships to methanol fuel.

The conversion project involves two 13,800-teu container ships and two 20,000-teu container ships.

The contract was signed between Cosco Shipping Heavy Industries' managing director Yan Hao and MAN ES senior vice president Michael Petersen at the Marintec China exhibition in Shanghai.