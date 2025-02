China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) and China Shipbuilding Industry Co (CSIC) are close to finalising their mega-merger.

The two top Chinese state shipbuilders have received majority shareholder and state approvals.

CSSC held its first extraordinary general meeting of both companies’ shareholders on 18 February, the company said in an announcement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

An overwhelming majority of CSIC shareholders, about 96.8%,