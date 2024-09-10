CSSC Chengxi Shipyard in Jiangyin is working on turning two container ships into floating hospitals.

Work by engineers at the Chinese state-owned shipyard in Jiangyin is nearing completion, ECNS reported.

Tis type of project has never been tried in China before, according to general manager Zhou Jianxiang.

The ships’ new owner will be a German company specialising in healthcare for the elderly.

The report said the work involves two unnamed feeder ships of 700 teu each, with a length of 130 metres.

Conversion began in July 2020, but progress was slow due to changes made to the original blueprint drawn up by the owner.

Engineers said they had to remove a lot of equipment that had already been installed because of the redesigns.

The floating hospitals will measure 137.5 metres in length when finished, with their gross tonnage rising from 8,000 gt to 12,000 gt.

They will each accommodate 189 medical and support personnel and 211 patients.

Each ship will be equipped with the latest medical equipment, including computerised tomography scanners, and 120 patient beds, he added.

More decks

At the new owner’s request, workers have added three more decks and a helicopter landing platform.

Power and freshwater generators, as well as kitchen and laundry facilities, are also part of the brief.

Zhou explained that hospital ships are very useful in epidemics because they can be quickly sent to coastal regions, offering effective isolation to prevent the spread of disease.

Chengxi is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corp.