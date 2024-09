Davie has hired a new president from outside the shipbuilding world by tapping a Montreal business leader with a track record in government contracts to chase growth opportunities.

The Levis, Quebec-headquartered yard group said it has appointed Maxie Lafleur as the president of its Chantier Davie Canada unit.

Lafleur has been tasked with working with chief executive and company owner James Davies to grow the business and lead key initiatives, Davie said in an Instagram post.