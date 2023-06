Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has bagged a further nine contracts for methanol dual-fuelled kamsarmax bulk carriers.

The Hiroshima-based shipbuilder won the world’s first methanol dual-fuelled kamsarmax contract in a double order from trading house Mitsui & Co in January.

That was followed by an order for two ships from J Lauritzen in April.

All four ships are lined up for charters with grain trader Cargill.