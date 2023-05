South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering has notched up its 10th loss-making quarter as the company’s new owners Hanwha Group limber up to step in later this month.

DSME reported a net loss of KRW 120.4bn ($90m) for the first quarter of 2023, a significant drop on the KRW 470.1bn reported in the same three months of 2022.

But its operating loss increased sharply year on year to KRW 62.8bn.