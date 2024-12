Singapore bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services has ordered a 20,000-cbm LNG carrier for use in the LNG bunker trades, according to Chinese media reports on Friday.

Chinese yard Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering will build the vessel, which will be equipped with the latest WinGD dual-fuel main engine and iCER technology onboard, enabling it to meet IMO Tier III emission standards in both conventional fuel and LNG modes.