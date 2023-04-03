The European Union has cleared the defence and energy conglomerate Hanwha Group to take over South Korea’s state-backed shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering.

The bloc’s competition authorities said that the proposed acquisition raised no concerns because of the companies’ limited market position.

The EU last year blocked HD Hyundai — formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings — from taking over DSME because it said the merged entity would dominate the market for LNG carrier newbuildings.