Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis has expressed his disappointment at the premiums on offer for new vessels with advanced fuel solutions.

Marinakis was one of the leading investors in new fuel technologies during the past few years as he amassed one of the largest orderbooks in the industry.

Speaking at Nor-Shipping today, Marinakis said he signed the orders at a time everyone from oil majors to classification societies was optimistic about greener fuels.