Ambitious Singapore owner Britoil Offshore Services has launched a major fleet renewal with what appears to be its first newbuilding order for two decades.

The company said it has put pen to paper on a deal for six firm anchor-handling tug (AHT) vessels, with options for two more.

The 4,121-hp ships have been contracted for 2026 and 2027 deliveries at China's Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard.