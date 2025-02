New owners have been secured for German shipyards Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) and Nobiskrug, which entered receivership in December.

The group said shipbuilder Ronner Group from Bremerhaven will operate the Flensburg shipyard and Bremen-based Lurssen Group will take over the facilities and land at Nobiskrug in Rendsburg.

Insolvency administrators Christoph Morgen of Brinkmann & Partner and Hendrik Gittermann of Reimer will accept the offers following the opening of insolvency proceedings.