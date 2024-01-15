South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has temporarily stopped work at is Okpo shipyard after a fatal accident on Friday.

Hanwha said in an exchange filing said the accident occurred on Friday 12 January and production stopped on Monday.

It did not give any details of what had occurred.

Local reports and those working with the yard said a gas explosion had occurred at a ship rudder fabrication shop number two killing an employee from sub-contractor company who had been working on plates at the plant.

A gas leak is understood to have occurred from a line during grinding work on a rudder block.

The 28-year-old Korean worker who died is reported to have been hit by pieces of flying metal and blown out a distance of over 10 metres by the blast.

Police are said to be investigating the circumstances.

Hanwha Ocean detailed that production at the Geoje Island facility is scheduled to resume after the accident investigation determines the cause of the incident and countermeasures can be prepared.

Korean conglomerate Hanwha, which had not previously been in shipbuilding, completed its buyout of shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in May 2023, renaming the company Hanwha Ocean and embarking on $1.5bn exercise to grow and transform its company.

Kwon Hyek-woong was put at the helm as chief executive.

The new management team has been cautious in taking orders but has started to be more active in berth discussions in recent months, shipowners and brokers said.

The shipbuilder is sitting on contracts for just over 100 vessels the bulk of which are container ships and LNG carriers and VLACs along with its naval work.