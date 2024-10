German owner Reederei Bernd Sibum is building its capacity with a new eco ship order at Damen Shipyards.

The Dutch shipbuilder said the Haren-based family company had put pen to paper for four Damen combination freight carriers of 3,850 dwt, its first order at the yard.

The ships, scheduled for delivery in early 2026, are hybrid-ready and designed to enhance the sustainability, efficiency and lifespan of Bernd Sibum’s fleet, it added.