German shipbuilders have the skills and opportunity to capture a slice of the multi-billion domestic offshore wind vessel sector.

But Christian Finnern, head of Germany at Watson Farley & Williams (WFW), believes government support is crucial if orders are to be secured ahead of Asian and Scandinavian competitors.

Big renewable energy names such as RWE, EWE, Orsted and Vattenfall are active in German waters, and turbine capacity will continue to grow.