The value of the global fleet and orderbook has hit $2trn in the most active newbuilding market for 17 years, according to Clarksons Research.

The rising asset values — up from $1.2trn in 2020 — are based on low demolition rates, more than 2,300 vessels ordered in 2024 and rising prices, head of research Stephen Gordon said.

The newbuilding market has been driven by the second strongest year on record for container ship orders with 375 vessels of 4.3m