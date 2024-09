Singapore’s Pax Ocean Group has revealed a major new offshore ship order as the sector continues to make a newbuilding comeback.

The company, part of Kuok Maritime Group, said it will build up to 10 “state-of-the-art” multipurpose service vessels (MPSVs) for an unnamed leading Greek shipowner.

Pax Ocean said: “This ground-breaking agreement marks a significant milestone for both companies, ushering in a new era of collaboration.”