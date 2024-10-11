Norway’s Green Yard Kleven has clinched a new vessel order from gas producer OMV Petrom.

The shipbuilder said the Romanian company has contracted a field support vessel (FSV) for the country’s first deepwater offshore project, which is still under development.

The Neptun Deep field is the largest natural gas project in the Romanian Black Sea and is expected to contribute to the country’s energy security.

Green Yard will deliver the ship in the second half of 2026, for an undisclosed price.

“It is a day of joy at Green Yard Kleven,” said chief executive Jorgen Fedog.

“Since taking over the shipyard in 2020, we have worked purposefully to establish ourselves in the new construction market with the right project for us,” he added.

The former Kleven Verft filed for bankruptcy restructuring in the summer of 2020 under the ownership of Croatia’s DIV Group.

But compatriot ship recycler Green Yard bought the company after a deal was reached with its trustee and banks who had pulled the plug on the company.

Fedog said it was very satisfying to have landed the contract.

The FSV will serve as a base for technicians maintaining an as-yet-unnamed gas platform.

The 89.5-metre multihull ship will have an offshore crane and accommodate 90 people.

The hull will be built by subcontractor Montex in Poland and is expected in Ulsteinvik at the start of 2026.

Marin Teknikk designed the MT-6067 unit. Norwegian shipbroker Seabrokers also contributed to the project.