South Korea’s largest shipbuilding group — HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering — continues to outshine its rivals in securing newbuilding contracts, with orders for a total of 160 ships worth $17.78bn at the end of September.

Competitor Samsung Heavy Industries signed orders for 24 vessels, totalling about $5.4bn, and Hanwha Ocean has bagged $6.1bn worth of newbuildings for a total of 31 ships.