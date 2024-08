HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has announced a newbuilding contract for two LPG carriers worth in total KRW 219.5bn ($159m).

It said the gas carriers, ordered by a Middle East shipping company, would be built at HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for delivery by June 2026.

HD KSOE did not disclose the buyer’s identity or vessel size.