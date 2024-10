Reborn Chinese shipbuilder Hengli Heavy Industry will list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange through a reverse takeover.

The former STX Dalian Shipbuilding will take over the listing of Hengli Group company Guangdong Songfa Ceramics.

The group was founded in Suzhou as a weaving factory in 1994 by husband and wife Chen Jianhua and Fan Hongwei, who remain as chairman and vice-chair.