South Korea’s largest shipbuilding group is expanding its capacity to construct commercial vessels in the Philippines at a time when US lawmakers are squeezing market leader China.

Multiple shipbuilding players said HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is upgrading its Agila Subic Shipyard — formerly Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Philippines — to build tankers.

Shipbuilding players view the move as timely, with the Trump administration seeking to roll back China’s dominance in shipbuilding with potential port fees on Chinese-built ships.