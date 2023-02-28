Imabari Shipbuilding is to use low-carbon steel to build a 180,000-dwt capesize to be delivered next January.

Imabari will use a newly developed steel plate product made by Kobe Steel Group (Kobelco), known as Kobenable Premier.

It will be the first time low-carbon steel has been used in shipbuilding production.

The owner of the vessel has not been named.

Imabari has a 180,000-dwt capesize for an unnamed Japanese shipowner on order at its Saijo yard for delivery next year. This appears to be the ship involved in the project.

Imabari said it is using the low-carbon steel to contribute to its social development goals.

It is aiming to reduce power consumption and the amount of raw materials used in the manufacturing process.

The shipbuilder wants to “develop environmentally friendly ships” and “realise environmentally friendly manufacturing”.