The new owners of India’s largest shipyard relisted it on major bourses on 20 January.

The yard, previously known as Reliance Naval & Engineering and Pipavav Shipyard, also formally announced its name change to Swan Defence & Heavy Industries.

The shares resumed trading on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange, opening at INR 35.99 ($0.42) before closing 5% higher at INR 37.78.