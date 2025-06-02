Indonesia is considering partnerships with Chinese shipyards to boost its shipbuilding capabilities and presence in the global market.

“Indonesia has the skilled manpower, the land for shipbuilding docks and also the technology to take the shipbuilding sector to the next level,” Indonesian National Shipowners’ Association treasurer Nova Yudhanto Mugiyanto told TradeWinds.

“What is needed is a lot of collaboration from both public and private sectors to take shipbuilding to a global standard, to speed up vessel deliveries and improve materials (steel) and component availability.”