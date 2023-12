Japan’s Imabari Shipyard is to build one of the newbuilding orders for K Line using green steel.

The Japanese shipping conglomerate announced it will use green steel product made by Japan’s JFE Steel in a ultramax bulk vessel scheduled for delivery in 2026.

JFE describes its green steel as a product of “mass the balance process” where the environmental improvements in the company’s mills are not equally shared across the range of products the company makes.