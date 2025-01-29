Philly Shipyard has decided to liquidate the company and pay out cash after the completion of the $100m sale of the shipyard to Hanwha Ocean.
The board has taken the step “as there is no operational or investment activity left in the company.”
Company sees liquidation in first half of 2025
