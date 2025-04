Two years after divesting four tanker newbuildings at a huge mark-up, long-term partners European Maritime Finance (EMF) and Atlas Maritime repeated the trick with a pair of car carriers.

The sale reported by TradeWinds on Thursday to Noatum Maritime — the shipping arm of Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group — represents a remarkable asset play.

EMF and Atlas, which have been cooperating on more than 20 oil, gas and carrier newbuildings, achieved a profit of at least $30m on each of the two vessels.