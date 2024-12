German shipyards Flensburger Schiffbau Gesellschaft (FSG) and Nobiskrug will remain in safe hands over Christmas, following an emergency loan from the state of Schleswig-Holstein.

Politicians are searching for a buyer for the two yards, which filed for receivership last Thursday, and interested parties have already visited the facilities.

The financing from the guarantee bank has been secured until 31 January via the insolvency substitute benefits and a new loan.