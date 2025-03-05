Yangzijiang Shipbuilding says a major part of an arbitration claim in London resolved but it could potentially be required to refund deposits totalling $3.32m.

In a regulatory disclosure on Monday, the Singapore-listed shipbuilder said claims amounting to around $832.2m against three wholly-owned subsidiaries - Jiangsu Tianchen Marine Import & Export, Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding and Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding — over alleged contractual breaches in relation to 10 newbuilding contracts have been dismissed by an arbitration tribunal in London.