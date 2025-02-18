Danish container line AP Moller-Maersk has revealed a shipbuilding alliance in India designed to avoid capacity constraints at yards worldwide.

The giant group said it has signed an agreement with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) to explore collaboration on newbuildings, ship repair and maintenance.

The deal is in line with India’s vision to transform its maritime sector and establish itself as one of the top five global maritime hubs.

“The collaboration comes at a crucial time when the global shipping industry is expected to face capacity constraints in ship repair yards around the world,” Maersk said.

CSL, in Kochi, Kerala, is already building two container ships for Samskip of the Netherlands, as well as offshore wind vessels, multipurpose ships and ferries.

Leonardo Sonzio, Maersk’s head of fleet management and technology, said: “As we witness unprecedented growth in global maritime trade, our collaboration with CSL represents our commitment to strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure.

“The first Maersk vessel repair at CSL, planned already for 2025, will mark the beginning of what we envisage as a long-term collaborative relationship.

CSL executive director Rajesh Gopalakrishnan said: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in CSL’s journey as the leading ship repairer in India. Combining Maersk’s global expertise with CSL’s capabilities would help position ourselves to capture a larger share of the global ship repair and building market.”

Joint training programmes will be set up to develop skills for both CSL employees and Maersk seafarers.

India is launching a dedicated shipping development fund to secure long-term, low-cost financing for the sector.

The new partnership is expected to contribute significantly to India’s maritime sector growth, Maersk said.

The collaboration will initially focus on vessels of up to 7,000 teu for floating repairs, and of up to 4,000 teu for dry-dock work.

Capabilities are expected to expand in time.

Meanwhile, Maritime Gateway reported that Swiss rival MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has started initial talks with India’s ministry of ports, shipping and waterways to identify a suitable greenfield location for a new shipyard.

This plant would address its in-house shipbuilding and repair needs.

Again, the owner is being driven by a global shortage of shipbuilding slots.

At the ministry’s suggestion, MSC has begun discussions with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries regarding the potential for constructing and repairing ships at its shipyard in Pipavav, Gujarat.