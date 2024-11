Russia is looking to bring its key Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex into the fold of state holding company United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).

The Far East yard’s owner, Rosneft, and state-controlled domestic banking group VTB, which owns USC, said they had begun talks on a merger.

The move is being made to consolidate shipbuilding assets in the east of the country and to improve efficiency, with the backing of President Vladimir Putin, the statement added.