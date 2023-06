Owners are pumping more and more cash into methanol dual-fuelled vessels this year, Clarksons Research said.

The research division of shipbroker Clarksons believes fuelling transition is a vital focus for owners, who have added 156 alternative fuel-capable ships of 10.1m gt to the orderbook as of 31 May.

This is 40% of all vessels contracted in 2023.

There has been “firm interest” in methanol dual-fuel ships, with 42 units ordered, totalling 3.4m