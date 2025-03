Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has secured orders for three more methanol-ready ro-ro freight vessels from a trio of domestic owners.

The deals follow Japan’s first-ever order for such vessels in June last year.

Toyofuji Shipping, Miyazaki Sangyo and Nichitoku Kisen will take delivery of the latest trio from MHI’s Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in 2028.