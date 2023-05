Mitsui OSK Lines is building a 48,000-dwt dual-fuel methanol carrier against long-term employment.

Chief executive Takeshi Hashimoto disclosed that MOL and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co have concluded a long-term charter contract for a methanol carrier that is able to sail on methanol or conventional heavy fuel.

The Japanese giant has commissioned Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to build the tanker, which is scheduled for delivery in 2025.

MOL did not disclose the price.