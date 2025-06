Natural gas players are not buying Hanwha Group’s plans to build gas carriers in the US.

Speaking at Capital Link’s Maritime Leaders Summit at Nor-Shipping in Oslo on Monday, Golar LNG chief executive Karl Fredrik Staubo pointed out that MR tankers had been built in the US at five times the cost for an older design.

“Either freight is going five times up or the world will continue to produce where it’s cheapest,” he said when the prospect of US shipbuilding was raised during a panel.