The UK subsidiary of Spanish shipbuilder Navantia has had a leadership shake-up.

Navantia UK has appointed Donato Martinez as its new CEO, succeeding Juan Ignacio de la Cueva.

The change in leadership comes as Navantia UK progresses with the integration of Harland & Wolff’s four UK shipyards and advances key investments for the Fleet Solid Support programme.

The company confirmed to TradeWinds that the new CEO appointment was “not unexpected” and merely “formed part of the plan”.

Under Martinez’s leadership, Navantia UK said it will continue its commitment to enhancing sovereign capabilities in the UK’s defence and energy sectors.

His experience, previously as Navantia’s chief technology and strategy officer, combined with his role in leading the Harland & Wolff acquisition, positions him to “drive Navantia UK's growth and support the nation’s industrial base”, the company said.

Martinez said: “I am thrilled to take on the reins of Navantia UK at this exciting juncture. Our vision for Navantia UK is to establish a world-class defence and energy capability that contributes significantly to the UK’s industrial base.”

“By transferring Navantia’s global expertise, digital systems and shipbuilding technology, we are creating sustainable, high-skilled jobs and building resilient supply chains across the country,” he said.

Alan Massey, non-executive chair of Navantia UK, added: “With the acquisition now complete and our initial integration priorities addressed, this is a natural point for leadership transition.”

“Mr Martinez’s technical background, digital transformation expertise and experience operating Navantia subsidiaries in international markets position him well to lead Navantia UK’s next phase of growth and development,” he said, also thanking de la Cueva for “his passion and dedication”.

Since the acquisition in January, Navantia UK has confirmed a £115m ($152m) investment programme across its four yards in Belfast, Appledore, Arnish and Methil.

A significant portion has been dedicated to the major recapitalisation of the Belfast shipyard.

Navantia UK has already completed the first phase of integration, protecting over 1,000 jobs and strengthening the leadership team to deliver the FSS programme, it said.

“The company’s ongoing investment in modernising facilities at Belfast and Appledore will reinforce the UK’s domestic shipbuilding capacity, whilst the development of Methil and Arnish sites as centres of excellence for energy infrastructure will support the nation’s energy security and transition to clean power,” Massey concluded.

The Fleet Solid Support programme is set to deliver three support ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.