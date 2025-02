The UK subsidiary of Spanish shipbuilder Navantia has been awarded a contract by McDermott Trinidad to make subsea structures.

Navantia UK, which has fully acquired Harland & Wolff’s four UK shipyards, secured the year-long contract for its Arnish facility.

Located on the Isle of Lewis, in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides, the facility, which specialises in manufacturing complex structures for the energy sector, will deliver subsea components for a project in Trinidad & Tobago.