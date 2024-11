Hojgaard family-controlled Navigare Shipping & Logistics has begun a “major” fleet renewal drive with a shipbuilding contract in the Netherlands.

The Faroe Islands-based owner said the deal for four general cargo ships at Thecla Bodewes is a big step towards a more sustainable future.

The vessels are a new design, the 5,600-dwt Gadus general cargo ship, with diesel-electric propulsion.