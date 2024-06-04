Two new ship recycling projects planned for Brazil and Egypt look likely to boost scrapping capacity in the coming years.

Demolition company MARS Europe, a subsidiary of US-owned Modern American Recycling Services (MARS), has signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the feasibility of setting up a cutting-edge shipyard in Porto Central, Brazil.

“This collaborative agreement aims to conduct in-depth research to assess the viability and potential benefits of such a project in the region, highlighting a commitment to sustainable practices and economic development,” MARS said.