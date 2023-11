NYK Line and JP Morgan have the largest newbuilding orderbooks by value at yards in South Korea, latest research from VesselsValue shows.

The Japanese shipowning giant has orders worth $7.62bn, while the US investment bank, via its Global Meridian Holdings affiliate in Bermuda, has orders worth $6.07bn.

NYK Line’s top spot is due to its huge LNG carrier newbuilding program in South Korea, which currently numbers 29 of the 174,000-cbm vessels.